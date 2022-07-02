5 Things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown: Major break-up to happen after 6 years, Huge favorite to miss out on MITB win again?

It was the go-home episode of SmackDown before Money in the Bank 2022. It was an interesting episode but not the strongest one. RAW has been stronger this week, but that can be said about almost every week in 2022 so far.

We're approaching a year since the crowds returned to WWE, and we're only one night away from one of the most crucial shows of the year. So what went down on SmackDown and what did WWE subtly tell us in the process?

Here's what was hinted at on SmackDown:

#5. Dissent teased between The Street Profits

In the contract signing segment between The Street Profits and The Usos on SmackDown ahead of their Undisputed Tag Team title clash at MITB, the former champions were told that there was reportedly dissent between them.

They referred to the "dirt sheets" and reassured everyone that they were as strong a unit as ever. It was odd to see because no dissent was previously teased. However, them reassuring that things were fine means that they weren't.

This was WWE's subtle way of initiating the break-up after six years together.

#4. Who is going to grab the briefcase to become the next women's champion?

A solid six-woman tag team match on SmackDown featured the babyface trio of Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Asuka vs Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, and Lacey Evans.

The babyface trio won as Liv Morgan pinned Shotzi. Michael Cole declared Morgan as his favorite to win the ladder match. Becky Lynch, however, was the one who stood tall.

Last year should have been Morgan's year, and this year may not be either. She seems to be in a good position but it wouldn't be surprising to see Lynch claim the accolade instead.

#3. What will be the fallout for MMM on SmackDown?

Before anyone comes running with pitchforks, hear us out. Mace and Manoor (now ma.cé and Man.soor) re-debuted with new gimmicks as the first clients of Maximum Male Models led by Max Dupri.

While this isn't their most popular gimmick, it's the most that either man has had for character development. It's a similar case to Pete Dunne debuting as Butch. While there was outrage at first, many have come to accept that Dunne would never have gotten over himself, and the Butch name has helped him in the long run.

#2. What WWE has in store for The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders were supposed to face The New Day members Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, but they ended up assaulting them instead. It was a good way of displaying their dominance and the new Viking Raiders seem to be more excited than the old, typical babyface ones.

There is more depth to their character, and it was a good decision for WWE to have the beatdown. By establishing their dominance, WWE is subtly building them to face The Usos.

#1. Who will win the Men's MITB match after the final qualification?

This week on SmackDown, an entire quarter of the episode (half an hour) was wasted on a "Good-Old Fashioned" Battle Royal that had zero consequences. Baron Corbin is one of the four men to confront qualified MITB contestants and win the battle royal. So logically, he should have qualified by default, right? Especially since that's how Riddle qualified on RAW this week.

Turns out, that wasn't enough. In a move devoid of any logic, Adam Pearce booked a Fatal-4-Way main event between Corbin, Ezekiel, The Miz, and Madcap Moss.

Moss picked up the win by pinning Ezekiel, but the young rising star is unlikely to win at MITB. Expect a veteran like Seth Rollins to potentially win.

