Welcome to things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown after Hell in a Cell 2020! It was an intense episode from start to finish and there's a lot to catch up on. Let's jump right into it!

#5 Is WWE making a big error in the Murphy-Aalyah storyline on SmackDown?

The entire Rey Mysterio-Seth Rollins-Dominik Mysterio-Murphy-Aalyah Mysterio storyline essentially transferred from RAW to SmackDown. While we assumed that they would drop the story on SmackDown, we were wrong.

The storyline continued and it started getting more intense by the week. There has been a lot of discomfort from fans over the 13-year age gap between Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio, but ultimately, it's just a storyline.

What we're not fans of, however, is the fact that Dominik has become nothing but a side character on SmackDown and even before his move to SmackDown. WWE chose to emphasize on Murphy and Aalyah the most.

Seth Rollins has had a relatively consistent role, but of late since his move to SmackDown, he has been an instigator. Things got interesting this week on SmackDown and the storyline reached a boiling point.

Seth Rollins told Murphy that he would still be willing to accept him and Aalyah. It was only a matter of time before Dominik came out and though Murphy had no intention of hurting him, the 23-year-old recently-signed WWE Superstar attacked him first, causing the Australian to shove back.

It was then that Rey Mysterio came out and while the father-son duo was close to finishing him off, Aalyah stopped and dropped the big bombshell - that she loves Murphy.

A dejected Rey and Dominik Mysterio would walk away while Aalyah and Murphy kissed - with Seth Rollins watching on delightfully. We're admittedly interested in how this story plays out and who benefits from it, but all we hope is that once it's done, Dominik gets the spotlight again. The storyline peaked this past summer when the young Dominik Mysterio made his debut, but it has watered down quite a bit.

Either way, we expect him to get the spotlight later on. WWE is simply capitalizing on a storyline that has caused a lot of interest. While we feel WWE has made a mistake in the handling of the entire situation, we're also aware of the interest it has generated.