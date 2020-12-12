Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was the penultimate SmackDown to WWE TLC and we had an epic championship main event.

Apart from that, there was a lot of good storyline progression and TLC got a lot more interesting on the SmackDown side.

#5 A major injury heading into SmackDown's marquee TLC match?

We're enjoying the Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens feud. It's interesting how they had a rivalry over four years ago and the roles were completely reversed. At the time, even thinking about a heel Roman Reigns was unimaginable.

With the roles reversed, the feud seems a lot more suitable. Kevin Owens is vocal and confident, but he is still an underdog. In no way do we expect him to dethrone Roman Reigns and become the face of SmackDown, but we expect him to come close.

Kevin Owens cut yet another fantastic promo on SmackDown featuring his friends - Tables, Ladders, and Chairs. KO climbed the ladder and Jey Uso came to attack him. The former Tag Team Champion ended up getting a pop-up powerbomb through the table and Owens, visibly injured with a buckled knee, called Roman Reigns into the ring.

Paul Heyman talked Roman Reigns out of it, saving a confrontation for later and not on this episode of SmackDown. The Special Counsel kept insisting that he do it on his own terms and call his own shots, rather than letting Kevin Owens do so.

The knee injury will be a major factor heading into TLC and it will be interesting to see how it plays out. Either way, it gives Kevin Owens a full-fledged underdog role in this feud, one that he seemingly thrives in.