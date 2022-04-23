5 Things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown: Major title change happening at WrestleMania Backlash, Another major team to break up after losing title match? (April 22nd, 2022)

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was perhaps the most underwhelming episode since WrestleMania 38, but there was a decent amount of storyline progression.

We're a bit surprised that the company decided to seemingly pull the plug on the Roman Reigns-Shinsuke Nakamura program, but we'll have to wait for next week to see if that's true or not.

Either way, here is what WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week:

#5. The fallout of the Ronda Rousey-Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women's title segment

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair opened SmackDown this week. Rousey's lack of confidence on the mic is still evident as she tends to drop one-liners while being inaudible to everybody - including fans watching at home.

Flair kept emphasizing the fact that she won at WrestleMania 38, while the crowd kept reminding her that she tapped out. Poor Drew Gulak was revealed to be working his way up as Adam Pearce's new assistant, and he would be on the receiving end of another attack - this time from Ronda Rousey - who locked him in an armbar while signing her contract.

What WWE subtly told us was seemingly that The Baddest Woman on the Planet is virtually guaranteed to become the next SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania Backlash. The way they're hammering in the fact that The Queen won at WrestleMania is essentially a set-up for Rousey's title win in a few weeks.

#4. WWE keeps the women's tag team division rolling, but what is the aftermath of the next feud?

After Sasha Banks and Naomi retained the WWE Women's Tag Team titles against Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, Ripley would turn on her partner and end their alliance - effectively taking one team out of the already-shallow tag team division.

This week, Natalya and Shayna Baszler stepped up as the new challengers. It's good that WWE is keeping the ball rolling, but they won't be able to do it for long with the number of temporary tag teams present.

It will be interesting to watch, but don't be surprised to see Natalya turn on Baszler or vice-versa after they inevitably lose their title shot. Perhaps it will be the set-up for The Queen of Harts to take a further dip into NXT 2.0.

#3. What will happen following the shift in momentum for RK-Bro?

RK-Bro has been on a roll. While it appeared that The Usos had their number, Riddle now has two consecutive wins over both Jimmy and Jey Uso. Last week it was a win over Jimmy Uso, and this week, over Jey.

Roman Reigns was furious watching his cousins lose to RK-Bro yet again, even if it was a singles match. As of now, things are going perfectly for Randy Orton and Riddle. However, if this continues until WrestleMania Backlash, it will essentially confirm that The Usos will be the ones to successfully unify the titles and not RK-Bro.

It would be a shame because Orton and Riddle have had far more momentum in the last few months.

#2. Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn may go on for longer than we think

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn was the main event in a lumberjack match this week on SmackDown. The objective of the lumberjack stipulation is to ensure that no competitor can escape. But as usual, it turned out to be completely useless as it kickstarted a brawl at ringside, allowing Zayn the chance to escape.

Furious, Adam Pearce came out and announced that next week, Zayn vs. McIntyre will happen again on SmackDown, but inside a steel cage. Don't be surprised if Sami Zayn weasels his way via an escape to prolong this feud - possibly even until Hell in a Cell in June.

That's a bit too long, but a WrestleMania Backlash match could also be in the works.

#1. Did WWE subtly set-up Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns?

We mentioned earlier that WWE has seemingly dropped the idea of the Shinsuke Nakamura-Roman Reigns feud on SmackDown. This could be because, in the upcoming European tour, Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is what has been advertised.

The Scottish Warrior took a dig at The Bloodline in his segment with RK-Bro, and Sami Zayn seeking out help from The Tribal Chief is a further indication of that. We know that the feud is inevitable - it's just a matter of when it happens.

