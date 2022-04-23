Steel cage match involving Drew McIntyre and four-time champion announced for SmackDown next week

Drew McIntyre hasn't had too much luck on SmackDown. His matches have recently either been called off or ended inconclusively. However, following the main event of SmackDown, Adam Pearce announced that The Scottish Warrior would be competing against a four-time champion next week inside a steel cage.

McIntyre has been feuding with Sami Zayn post-WrestleMania. After taking care of Happy Corbin, the Scotsman has moved on and has tried to get one over the three-time Intercontinental Champion. However, things have always ended bizarrely.

This week's SmackDown main event saw another match between the two superstars. While the lumberjack stipulation was supposed to ensure that Zayn couldn't run away, the chaos caused at ringside allowed him to do so.

Sick of Sami Zayn running away, Adam Pearce announced that next week, McIntyre vs. Zayn will happen inside a steel cage.

There has been some initial criticism because the steel cage is still an open structure from the top, meaning that Zayn could run away. With that said, an escape from the cage means a victory, so it isn't an unfair stipulation.

Have the wheels been turned for a Drew McIntyre-Roman Reigns feud?

It seems as though this week, the seeds were planted for a Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre feud. Many have cited that McIntyre is the only true top babyface left on SmackDown who is credible enough to challenge Reigns.

However, WWE has intentionally kept the two apart, presumably for the stage to be set for their big feud down the line. Whether or not Drew McIntyre could be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief is yet to be seen. As of now, it's hard to imagine it.

With that said, The Scottish Warrior took a sly dig at The Bloodline on SmackDown and Sami Zayn went directly to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion to enlist for help in the lumberjack match.

