5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Possible spoiler for Kevin Owens-Fiend-Alexa Bliss storyline, Major mistake made with future World Champion? (2nd October, 2020)

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It's hard to argue against the fact that SmackDown has been the more consistent show in the last few months.

Even with an underwhelming main event scene before Roman Reigns' return, SmackDown was structured in such a way that it didn't need to be heavy from the top.

This week's episode of SmackDown was one that proved to be an excellent one from start to finish. Carmella is officially back as she was announced as the mystery woman and she has officially ditched her "Princess of Staten Island" persona.

U N T O U C H A B L E ✨#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qbWV46TBQd — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) October 3, 2020

Big E and Sheamus will face off next week in a Falls Count Anywhere match and we're now just a week away from the first of two WWE Draft Days. Here's what went down on SmackDown!

#5 What happened with Kevin Owens, Alexa Bliss, and The Fiend on SmackDown?

Kevin Owens was in for a rude awakening.

We'll start off with this segment because it was not only the best of tonight's show, but was one of the best segments this year in general. Alexa Bliss took all the limelight with her incredible performance in the segment. In essence, Kevin Owens, normally a RAW Superstar, appeared on SmackDown to host the KO Show featuring Alexa Bliss.

Owens' intention was clear. He came to SmackDown to try to find the similarities of the changes between Alexa Bliss and Aleister Black, his rival on RAW. He soon found out that Alexa Bliss had no interest in discussing similarities and she soon went into a trance, essentially doing The Fiend's bidding.

Kevin Owens soon realized what was happening and that he had already lost Alexa Bliss. When he asked whether The Fiend was there, Alexa Bliss simply said that he's everywhere.

This resulted in The Fiend's return to SmackDown, attacking Kevin Owens and setting up their feud. This has a few implications. Firstly, it appears to indicate that Kevin Owens is done with Aleister Black (or will be on Monday), and is most likely going to be drafted to SmackDown.

Secondly, it seems to be a new feud for Bray Wyatt. Thirdly, it reveals Alexa Bliss' role - being the right-hand woman of The Fiend. It's an incredible character change that she's gone through on SmackDown and we're getting increasingly excited about it by each passing week.