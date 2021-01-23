5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Retired star makes in-ring return after 6 years, Popular star getting a huge push ahead of Royal Rumble (January 22nd, 2021)

It was a solid episode of SmackDown this week. Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. We have a lot to get into, but three notable but not-so-important parts of SmackDown include the obstacle course won by Bianca Belair against Bayley, Dominik Mysterio's loss to King Corbin, and the fact that Sonya Deville didn't let the Street Profits get an immediate rematch due to Montez Ford's leg injury.

We have to give a shoutout to Bianca Belair, who ended up carrying Otis on her shoulders.

Here's what WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week:

#5 The Roman Reigns story continues on SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce

Roman Reigns opened SmackDown as he always does, with Paul Heyman by his side. It was the entire aftermath of last week, where Adam Pearce seemingly faked an injury and had Kevin Owens replace him in the Royal Rumble.

Things ended up playing out in the most interesting way possible, and the Adam Pearce match we've been waiting for was teased on SmackDown once again. Except for this time, it wasn't against Roman Reigns - it was against Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns gave the mic to Paul Heyman to verbally decimate Adam Pearce, but it ended up becoming a challenge to a match instead. So, the main event of SmackDown was Paul Heyman vs Adam Pearce.

Paul Heyman wanted to get out of the match and asked Roman Reigns, but the Universal Champion told him to be a man and face Adam Pearce. Paul Heyman ended up doing what Adam Pearce did last week on SmackDown and faked an injury. Using the "Card is subject to change" line, Roman Reigns came down and laid the beatdown on Adam Pearce.

There was no finish since Kevin Owens interrupted and attacked Roman Reigns. SmackDown ended with The Tribal Chief going through a table. Technically though, Adam Pearce made his in-ring return after six years away from the ring - even if it was for a short while.