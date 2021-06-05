5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Returning star refuses to turn heel, former MITB winner getting a big push? 

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. We're only two SmackDown episodes away from Hell in a Cell 2021.

This week's episode centered around the Tag Team Championship, and the storyline progressed considerably on the show. Here are five things WWE subtly told us:

#5. The main event storyline on SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

The Usos were to challenge Rey & Dominik Mysterio for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, expecting to become 7-time Champions. It was the opening match on SmackDown, and Roman Reigns demanded that they bring him the SmackDown Tag Team Championships while the whole family watched.

Jimmy Uso still didn't acknowledge Reigns, adding tension to the relationship. The Tag Team title match went on with Reigns watching backstage, and it ended in a big controversy.

Jimmy Uso was pinned by Dominik Mysterio, but it was evident from the replay that his shoulder was up by the two-count. Reigns demanded that The Usos fix things, and they went to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville.

Pearce and Deville ordered a rematch for the same night, informing the Mysterios of their decision as they were about to leave the building. They accepted and the opening match became the main event.

There was a moment backstage when Roman Reigns called Jey Uso "Jimmy." When it was pointed out to him, the Universal Champion made a sly jab by saying that the way things are going, it won't make any difference anyway.

Either way, The Usos and the Mysterios faced off in the main event, and it ended with a DQ win for the Champions after Roman Reigns interfered for reasons unexplained. It culminated with him giving Dominik Mysterio a beatdown while Jimmy Uso watched in horror.

Jimmy refused to be a part of Reigns' beatdown, and told the Universal Champion who was choking Dominik Mysterio it was enough, before walking away.

It was a tense ending, and was an excellent way for the story to play out, giving Roman Reigns more heat than ever.

