5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Rising superstar references Triple H, 2-Time world champion to possibly face Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell?

It was an interesting episode of SmackDown this week. While it was a pre-taped show, a lot happened that changed the entire build-up to WrestleMania Backlash. In fact, the entire main event of the premium live event has been altered because of a single segment.

So what went down? Apart from Drew Gulak applying for another new role (as a timekeeper this time), here are some of the things that WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week:

#5. The subtle reference to Triple H on SmackDown

Madcap Moss might be one of the hottest babyfaces on not just SmackDown, but the entire WWE roster. While it was hard to anticipate only a month ago, that's the beauty of wrestling - you never know what or who will get over with the fans.

Credit goes to Happy Corbin for being the most detestable heel possible. Moss has him to thank for his popularity as a babyface. This week, the ridiculous Happy Talk segment saw Corbin bring out Moss' Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Trophy as a "guest."

It ultimately ended with Moss sneaking up with a sledgehammer - a clever reference to Triple H, who recently retired. The superstar seems all set to win his WrestleMania Backlash match against Corbin and pick up the biggest singles victory of his career.

#4. Roman Reigns' next opponent and plan finally disclosed

This was admittedly a slightly bizarre part of SmackDown. There was a contract signing for the tag team title unification match, but WWE suddenly decided that they wouldn't go with that stipulation anymore.

The scuffle between The Usos and RK-Bro saw Roman Reigns come out, only for two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to emerge following his steel cage win over Sami Zayn.

Backstage, Paul Heyman told Adam Pearce to make a change. Hence, we will have a six-man tag team match that will feature Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro vs. Roman Reigns and The Usos instead of the title unification bout.

It wasn't a great decision, but it was one way to begin and extend the Reigns-McIntyre feud that has always been inevitable. Given that Hell in a Cell isn't too far away, it wouldn't be surprising to see McIntyre face Reigns for the title on that occasion.

#3. The cracks have emerged between Shanky and Jinder Mahal

Shanky failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet this week on SmackDown. The only unfortunate thing about this match was that Ricochet felt like a side character despite his win.

After his victory, he quickly departed, and a frustrated Shanky told Jinder Mahal to stop berating him, teasing a potential break-up. The cracks have emerged, and it will be interesting to see where WWE goes with this storyline - or if they do anything about it at all.

#2. The possible outcome of the Women's Tag Team Title match

This week's SmackDown featured the continuation of the Women's Tag Team storylines as Natalya and Shayna Baszler have emerged as the new contenders. While the babyfaces started strong, the night belonged to the challengers as Natalya and Shayna Baszler brutalized the champions.

They will face off in two weeks on SmackDown and not at WrestleMania Backlash. It will be interesting to see how the match plays out, but the nature of the assault on SmackDown this week seems to suggest that Banks and Naomi will be walking away with their titles intact.

#1. The "I Quit" Beat The Clock stipulation and the fallout

The main event of SmackDown this week had a combined time of a little over 200 seconds. The Beat The Clock "I Quit" challenge started with Ronda Rousey as she made Shotzi say "I Quit" in 101 seconds.

Charlotte Flair failed to do the same to Aaliyah, with Rousey getting the last laugh. It wasn't the best way to end the show, but WWE is continuing to tease a major title change at WrestleMania Backlash.

Will Rousey finally emerge victorious against Charlotte Flair?

