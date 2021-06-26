5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown - Real reason for Edge vs. Roman Reigns, Possible Money in the Bank card spoiler, Change in character for a former Champion? 

What did WWE subtly tell us on SmackDown this week? Forgive the author for his attempt at this article as Rohit Nath is away for the weekend and please be gentle with your feedback.

This was the fallout episode of SmackDown after Money in the Bank and while the show itself was underwhelming, it did set up quite a few things very nicely. That said, so much of it consists of just one rehash after another, one has to wonder if it was wise to let so much of the roster go.

Here are 5 things WWE told us on SmackDown, albeit in a subtle manner that you may not have immediately glimpsed. Let us know your thoughts and comments in the section below and if you think we missed out on anything, let us know.

#5 Did Edge return to SmackDown to set up a Seth Rollins program?

We saw Seth Rollins asking for a shot against Universal Champion and former Shield-mate Roman Reigns on SmackDown. We also saw Edge return in the final SmackDown segment to set up a match, hopefully for Money in the Bank. Not having a match on SmackDown prior would be ideal.

Along w/ Roman Reigns vs John Cena for SummerSlam, WWE is planning on stacking the SmackDown side with another major matchup. Source says idea as of now is for a Seth Rollins vs Edge first time ever match. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 21, 2021

We just saw Edge getting pinned comprehensively at WrestleMania! Why would he return for a match against Roman Reigns? Especially if you consider that Reigns pinned not one, but two men at the same time, for a dominant victory.

We have to assume that it's leading to a Seth Rollins vs. Edge match, which is the rumored featured attraction at SummerSlam.

All of these components will come together to set up this first-time-ever dream match between the old and the new school. How it all comes together should unfold on SmackDown over the weeks that follow.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John