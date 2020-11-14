5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: Top team could turn heel for the first time, Match finish changed due to injury (November 13, 2020)

The news of Zelina Vega's WWE release hours before SmackDown took most of the focus away from the latest episode. Nonetheless, WWE offered a stacked show that featured several significant moments.

SmackDown had a little bit of everything. The end of an angle, a huge debut/ return, a dream clash between two top Superstars, and the beginning of a new storyline.

Without any further delay, let's get down to the five things WWE subtly told us on the latest episode of SmackDown:

#5 WWE could be building up for a Street Profits heel turn on SmackDown

The Street Profits and Big E were involved in another comedy segment on SmackDown this week. The SmackDown Tag Team Champions are scheduled to face Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at Survivor Series, and WWE has been using Big E to advance the storyline on the Blue brand.

While it may just look like harmless banter, there is something brewing between Big E and The Street Profits.

Diet New Day, New Day Lite, New Day Knockoff, and Great Value New Day were the terms that Big E used to describe Street Profits, and while it was hilarious, the Profits wouldn't and ideally shouldn't be too happy with the constant comparisons to the New Day.

Advertisement

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford laughed it off, but there indeed is some tension that could blossom into a proper heel turn.

A shoutout to Sportskeeda's editor Alan Jose John for highlighting a very believable possibility with The Street Profits. The New Day could beat the Street Profits at Survivor Series, which would accentuate Dawkins and Ford's frustrations.

The inability to beat New Day, coupled with Big E's taunts, could push Street Profits to the dark side, something that we haven't seen in WWE. Street Profits have been babyfaces during their entire run, and a character change would be great to freshen up their act. WWE has also teased the arrival of a new tag team on SmackDown (covered later in this feature), and it would be the right time to change the heel and babyface dynamics of the SmackDown Tag Team division.