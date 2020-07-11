5 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week - Possible spoiler for Extreme Rules, Promising star to get a major push

A lot of things were implied on WWE SmackDown, to those who read between the lines.

This week's edition of SmackDown was one of the weakest shows in a while.

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Cesaro and Nakamura stood tall on WWE SmackDown this week

At the outset, let me just start off by saying that this is not an article that I usually do, but I will be filling in for Rohit Nath this week, who is unable to cover WWE SmackDown as he is currently on a trek. Fear not, because he should be back by the time WWE RAW comes around, and I do hope that you will be merciful as I attempt this article- 5 things that WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week.

Seinfeld has traditionally been known as the 'show about nothing', but I would have to say that SmackDown can don the mantle now. Very little happened on this week's episode of SmackDown, although a lot of things were subtly implied during the show.

So, with that in mind, I present an article about 5 things that WWE told us on SmackDown this week, in a subtle manner.

#5 Possible spoiler about Nikki Cross becoming the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion at Extreme Rules?

Generally, when a Champion picks up a big win on a RAW or SmackDown leading up to a major pay-per-view, it is an indication that he/she is going to lose the match coming up and this has been a WWE tradition for a long time now.

Yes, I realize that this wasn't the go-home show but Bayley winning in the manner that she did is a sign that WWE may not want to keep the SmackDown Women's Championship on her much longer. And there was yet another thing that WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week.

Why did Lacey Evans turn heel, all of a sudden, on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown? Could it be, so that Nikki Cross has another woman to feud with, once she becomes the SmackDown Women's Champion?

1 / 5 NEXT