5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown after WrestleMania: Cesaro to defeat 4-time World Champion before Backlash, Big Title change expected next month?

Welcome to the post-WrestleMania edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. Much like RAW, SmackDown wasn't the most happening show despite the expectations.

Only a small chunk of the roster was utilized on SmackDown, and there weren't any special returns or debuts. If anything, a lot of feuds seem to be getting recycled from WrestleMania.

There is an exciting main event feud, so let's start with that:

#5 Cesaro is set to compete for the highest gold on SmackDown - but an obstacle stands in his way

A sight for sore eyes

WWE made it clear at WrestleMania as to what was next for Cesaro. This week's SmackDown didn't feature Edge or Daniel Bryan, but as usual, it was Universal Champion Roman Reigns who opened the show.

When he bragged about how there wasn't anybody left to challenge him, Cesaro came out. Just as he was getting ready to speak up, Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Jey Uso left the ring without even listening to a word of what he had to say.

It was interesting, and while the match between Cesaro and Roman Reigns was first booked for Smackdown in a non-title match, it was changed. To no surprise, "Main event" Jey Uso replaced Roman Reigns on this week's show.

The match was going great, but it was ruined by a DQ via Seth Rollins - who said that their rivalry wasn't over. The story on SmackDown is this - on one side, you have the Universal Champion who refuses to acknowledge Cesaro as a legitimate challenger.

On the other hand, you have an obsessive Seth Rollins looking to get retribution for his loss at WrestleMania.

While a Triple Threat may not be in the books, we expect Cesaro to face and defeat Seth Rollins in a main event match on SmackDown heading into WrestleMania Backlash 2021.

Cesaro will be expected to defeat Seth Rollins if he is to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash.

On another note, why did WWE have to replay Cesaro's UFO from WrestleMania four times in the same episode?

