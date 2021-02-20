5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown: WrestleMania rivals set for title win at Elimination Chamber, Popular star turns heel after 5 years (February 19th, 2021)

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown. It was the go-home episode of SmackDown to Elimination Chamber 2021, and things started to heat up.

Here were the biggest things WWE subtly hinted at on SmackDown this week.

#5 ReggieMania earns Banks & Belair a title shot on SmackDown, but is he on thin ice?

ReggieMania is running wild!

ReggieMania was truly running wild on SmackDown - until Carmella stopped it. Bayley hosted the second version of Ding, Dong, Hello! featuring the Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Reginald came out and declared Sasha Banks as the greatest champion. The SmackDown Women's Champion soon came out and so did Bianca Belair. It eventually escalated, and Reginald provoked the heels enough to set up a six-person tag team match on SmackDown.

Reginald was the only male in that match, but he managed to get a pin over Nia Jax after some teamwork from Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. As a result, the SmackDown Women's Champion and the 2021 Royal Rumble winner will be getting a Women's Tag Team title shot at Elimination Chamber.

WWE could be planning another "Double Champion" moment as they did with Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Asuka in 2020. It would be the second time that Sasha Banks will hold the tag team title while also being a singles Champion. But is it right to use the Women's Tag Team Championships as a prop for singles feuds?

It's interesting because Naomi and Lana aren't even in the picture. While they're on RAW and not SmackDown, they should be contenders as well. They could be a last-minute addition.

Meanwhile, Carmella was less than pleased with Reginald, telling him that she saw what happened. She then proceeded to spit out the wine he served her, and that was her role on SmackDown. Reginald seems to be on thin ice with the former SmackDown Women's Champion.