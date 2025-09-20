5 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza

WWE SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza ended with Drew McIntyre standing tall against Cody Rhodes. Besides this, the show was opened with the destruction from Brock Lesnar, who attacked Corey Graves with multiple F5s.

Additionally, more significant developments took place on the show. In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on the blue brand before the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.

#5. Drew McIntyre might lose at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Drew McIntyre stands tall against The American Nightmare in the go-home edition of the blue brand before PLE subtly hints that he might be losing at the show. Usually, when a star gets momentum on the final episode before the event, he suffers a loss in the actual match.

With this, it's likely that with Drew standing tall, WWE confirms that Cody Rhodes will retain the gold at the Wrestlepalooza show.

#4. Corey Graves was written off television

Brock Lesnar dominated the opening of SmackDown when he attacked Corey Graves and also insulted Michael Cole. The Beast did not hesitate to destroy Graves by executing multiple F5s on him, which subtly hints that WWE has written off the commentator from television.

Many believe that this could be a hint of Corey's in-ring return, as he has taken big bumps on television after a long time. As of now, WWE has yet to provide any medical update on Corey Graves, but he will likely be out of television for a few weeks after this attack.

#3. Street Profits breaking up?

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Bo Dallas trying to get in the head of the Street Profits 🤔 #SmackDown

Things between Street Profits continue to heat up on SmackDown. During the latest show, B-fab tried to get Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford on the same page. However, soon Bo Dallas made his presence felt backstage and tried to corrupt Dawkins' mind.

When Montez caught Wyatt Sicks' leader in his attempt, Erick Rowan attacked the Profits and put them down. This continued tease of their breakup subtly confirms that sooner or later, WWE will separate them as a pair.

#2. Tiffany Stratton is not cleared for the upcoming PLE

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Nick Aldis announces a triple threat match for the Women’s Championship next week on SmackDown: Tiffany Stratton v Jade Cargill v Nia Jax

Tiffany Stratton will defend her Women's Championship on next week's SmackDown against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax. This match was made official by Nick Aldis on the blue brand. Meanwhile, not booking the bout on the Wrestlepalooza card seems a hint that Tiffy's time is not cleared for the PLE.

Last week, Stratton suffered a dangerous moment at ringside when she attempted a moonsault. Reports disclosed that she was not medically cleared after the blue brand. So, with the National Treasure confirming the match for next week, SmackDown affirms the reports.

#1. Brock Lesnar-Paul Heyman WarGames tease

EliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0B "We should talk." – Brock Lesnar BROCK LESNAR JUST ASKED PAUL HEYMAN FOR A CHAT. OMG 🤯 #SmackDown

After showing the destruction on SmackDown, Brock Lesnar was engaged in an interesting segment backstage with Paul Heyman. The Beast wanted to talk to the Oracle, and the Vision member agreed. The sudden inclusion of Heyman and Lesnar could be part of a bigger match, and the company might be planning for Survivor Series WarGames.

The Mayor of Suplex City may probably team up with the Vision, and the interaction with Heyman might sow the initial seeds for this alliance.

