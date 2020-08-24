Welcome to things WWE subtly told us at SummerSlam 2020. The Biggest Party Of The Summer was an exciting one and as a whole, SummerSlam 2020 delivered. It didn't have the strongest card. In fact, one could argue that SummerSlam 2020 was the weakest card of its kind in quite a few years.

Regardless, it delivered with some great matches, great storytelling, and great post-match angles. It'll be exciting to see how WWE handles things post-SummerSlam 2020.

We'll start off with the main event that made the wrestling world go abuzz. Let's jump right into SummerSlam 2020:

#5 The SummerSlam 2020 main event ending and explanation

Roman Reigns is back!

There's a lot to unpack with the main event. While we expected Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton to headline SummerSlam 2020, the PPV main event was the Falls Count Anywhere Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

We'll be the first ones to admit that we've been underwhelmed by the feud between the two former faction members. While they have a history together, their chemistry hasn't been strong on-screen. However, this match was easily the best of the trilogy.

However, there was a reason behind the match headlining SummerSlam 2020 - Roman Reigns. That's right, The Big Dog returned for the first time in five months to take out 'The Fiend' and viciously attack Braun Strowman.

Advertisement

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is now a two-time Universal Champion after defeating Braun Strowman at SummerSlam 2020 and Roman Reigns instantly interjected himself into the title picture.

For Payback, we could see it going two ways - It could either be a straightforward 'Fiend' vs Roman Reigns feud, or we could see a Triple Threat match involving both men and Braun Strowman.

One thing that must be addressed is the thought that Roman Reigns turned heel at SummerSlam 2020. Attacking Braun Strowman doesn't make him a heel. It appears to be the case where WWE wanted to bring him back in the most impactful way possible.

When looking at it from a storyline perspective - Braun Strowman was Roman Reigns' biggest rival since 2017 and he had a feud with Bray Wyatt in 2015 as well. There's no incentive for him to align with either man.

We're just glad to see Roman Reigns back. SmackDown desperately missed him.