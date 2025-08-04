5 Things WWE subtly told us at SummerSlam 2025 Night 2

WWE SummerSlam Night Two ended with the unexpected return of Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate destroyed John Cena after The Franchise Player suffered a loss against Cody Rhodes in an Undisputed WWE Title match.Though the return of The Beast was arguably the biggest moment from SummerSlam Sunday, many major things happened at the premium live event. In this article, we will look at five things that WWE subtly told us on the second night of The Biggest Party of the Summer.#5. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa's feud is not over yetJacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa locked horns in a Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship on Sunday. Despite a solid performance, things didn’t end in favor of The Samoan Werewolf, as Solo retained the title with the help of MFT.Jimmy Uso tried to even the odds but failed in his mission. Following the match, Jacob destroyed MFT and seemed frustrated. This subtly confirms that, despite suffering a loss, the former WWE Tag Team Champion is not done with Sikoa.If WWE had no plans to extend the rivalry, Fatu might not have destroyed Solo’s faction in a post-match assault.#4. Bayley is just inches away from her heel turn in WWEAs expected, Bayley made her presence felt during Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria's Women’s Intercontinental Championship match. She stopped The Man from assaulting Lyra when the upstart seemed almost helpless. At that moment, Lynch tried to convince The Role Model to attack the 28-year-old star, highlighting their tumultuous relationship.Despite the provocation, the former Damage CTRL leader didn’t attack Lyra and instead attacked the champion. The match concluded when Bayley accidentally attacked Valkyria, leading to Lynch securing the win. The way the match ended is clear proof that Bayley is about to embrace her dark side on WWE TV.#3. Dominik Mysterio might become a double champion soonAJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio squared off in an Intercontinental Title match on Sunday. The Phenomenal One failed to dethrone &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom, as the latter seemingly deceived him during the contest.Following his victory at SummerSlam, it seems like Dominik is heading towards becoming a double champion soon. For those unaware, he will compete in a AAA Mega Championship match on August 16, 2025, against El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano. Given his massive win at The Biggest Party of the Summer, Dominik seems set to capture the coveted AAA title, too.#2. Cody Rhodes may not turn heel anytime soonMany fans predicted that Cody Rhodes would turn heel at WWE SummerSlam Night Two and dethrone John Cena to become the new world champion. While The American Nightmare defeated the Last Real Champion to emerge victorious, he didn't embrace his dark side.Despite using many heel tactics during the match, Cody Rhodes will likely continue portraying a babyface gimmick for now. Following his win, Rhodes broke down in tears while hugging Cena. Also, he did not even attack The Cenation Leader after defeating him. This subtly confirms that he will remain a fan favorite for the foreseeable future.#1. John Cena is the reason behind Brock Lesnar's WWE returnBrock Lesnar made his return and attacked John Cena at SummerSlam. This seemingly confirms that the two are set to feud following The Biggest Party of the Summer.On the SummerSlam Post-Show, Triple H subtly confirmed that Cena is the one who requested to work with The Beast. The Game also revealed that the 17-time world champion chooses his opponents for his final run in the company. This means that facing The Beast Incarnate in his retirement tour is part of Cena's plan. He apparently played a crucial role in Lesnar's comeback.