5 things in WWE Triple H needs to fix

There’s no question that ever since Triple H took control of WWE Creative, fans have been truly invested and intrigued by the storylines. However, that doesn’t mean it’s been going perfectly. Even now, there are certain things in WWE that Triple H could consider fixing.

That being said, it must be noted that even when things aren’t all in place, the WWE Universe has been enjoying every twist that Triple H and the creative team have been throwing their way.

Here are five things that The Game should consider fixing at the earliest.

#5. Triple H needs to address the situation with the Women’s Titles

At WWE Draft 2023, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was picked for SmackDown, and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was picked for RAW. The roster formed during Draft 2023 was set to take effect after Backlash 2023.

Since it is in effect, the Women’s Titles are not with the respective brands. It’s completely unknown what exactly is going to happen with the titles and what the story is moving forward.

However, if the titles do not go back to their own brands, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley will defend opposite titles when compared to the brand they are drafted to. This will eventually create immense confusion and unnecessary chaos in storylines.

However, fans do not want to witness another title swap, as they saw former champions Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair do so following Draft 2021.

#4. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions are on SmackDown

After another excellent performance and WWE Draft 2023, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are on SmackDown with the NXT Tag Team Titles. They definitely need a storyline to put the titles on the line and lose them to the challengers. That’s the way titles usually go back to their original brands, and that’s mostly what is done for NXT Champions who are called up to the main roster.

Furthermore, some of the NXT Superstars who could have challenged the champions, like Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, have also been called up to the main roster.

It’s quite confusing as to how WWE plans to move the titles back to the former Gold and Black brand.

#3. Triple H could consider not having free agents in WWE

Every time there’s a Draft, there are a handful of superstars who neither brand has picked. These superstars go on to become free agents, allowing them to show up on whichever brand they choose.

Obviously, one of the perks of being a free agent is being able to jump between brands before WWE settles them under one, but this could come with potential storyline issues as well.

Triple H has started using the free-agent deal massively, especially with underutilized talents. If WWE decides to pick free agents for specific brands and use them for storylines, it’ll help alleviate them much better.

It’s not easy to get a spot on the roster, especially when it’s extremely competitive.

#2. The Bloodline needs a boost

WWE’s top heel faction, The Bloodline, has been dominating since its conception. Unfortunately, it seems to have run its course, and unless Triple H can come up with an interesting angle, fans aren’t quite invested in the family-oriented storyline anymore.

Even though there are speculations that Jey Uso will leave the faction, it’s not going to be a massive shock for the fans anymore. Up until Sami Zayn's time as an Honorary Uce, fans popped with each promo and storyline.

Now it seems to lack the element that might be regarded as the focal point.

#1. Lack of credible superstars on SmackDown to challenge Roman Reigns

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has gone through every megastar on the roster. Now, fans can't see anyone worthy enough to dethrone him. The roster lacks the star that can challenge The Trible Chies and look like a big enough threat to realistically take the titles away from him.

Roman Reigns’ storyline has been built to a point where a credible superstar needs to step in and dethrone him. Currently, it doesn’t seem like the SmackDown roster has that.

However, WWE needs to book a match where Roman Reigns faces defeat, even if it’s not a title match. Otherwise, the result of each of Reigns’ matches has become quite predictable.

