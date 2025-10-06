5 Things WWE wants you to forget about The Usos

The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) are undoubtedly one of the best WWE tag teams of all time. Their iconic tag team championship reign is etched in history as one of the greatest.

The Usos have currently united to stop The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The last edition of Monday Night RAW saw the former tag team champions locking horns with Reed and Breakker in a Tornado Tag match, which they won after Roman Reigns' shocking return.

In this article, we will focus on The Usos and will look at five things that the Stamford-based promotion wants fans to forget about the Samoan twins.

#5. DUI's

Both Jimmy and Jey Uso have been booked in the past for DUIs, having breached a set of rules, and faced consequences for their actions. In 2018, Jey was arrested for driving under the influence.

Then, in 2021, Jimmy Uso was also arrested for DUI charges in Florida, and this wasn't the first time Jimmy had landed in trouble; he had also been arrested for the same offense in 2011, 2013, and 2019.

World Wrestling Entertainment, being a global brand under PG guidelines, surely wants to keep such things about its top superstars away from the fans.

#4. WWE legend not attending Jimmy Uso's wedding

Rikishi is often seen defending his sons, The Usos and Solo Sikoa, who are actively competing in World Wrestling Entertainment, and cares about his kids and the entire Samoan lineage.

However, the Samoan Stinker missed his son Jimmy Uso and Naomi's wedding due to work obligations, which surely upset Big Jim and his bride. The entire segment was covered in an episode of Total Divas.

Moreover, later, it was revealed that the 'wedding' was scripted for the TV show. The Stamford-based promotion does not highlight this moment much, as they do not want to remember it.

#3. Their debut with a female star

The Usos made their WWE debut in May 2010, during an episode of Monday Night RAW. However, many may have forgotten that Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't alone; they debuted alongside another family member, Tamina.

The former tag team champions found success and are still climbing new ladders in World Wrestling Entertainment. Meanwhile, Tamina couldn't find the level of success The Usos have. That said, WWE tries to keep it from the fans that the twins were once linked with the female star.

#2. NXT demotion

After their debut in the Stamford-based promotion in 2010 on Monday Night RAW, and before finding a place on the roster, The Usos were also assigned to the developmental brand, NXT.

In 2011, The Usos made an appearance on the NXT brand and began competing there. They had a memorable feud against The Ascension. WWE rarely acknowledges the fact that they have ever been on the developmental brand.

#1. They were considering leaving WWE at one point

In 2019, it was reported that The Usos' contract was set to expire, and the twins were unhappy with their booking in the Stamford-based promotion. Some rumors sparked that the twins were planning not to re-sign.

But they eventually signed a new deal, the promotion and later the Bloodline storyline kicked off, and the rest is history. The company surely kept the tensions under wraps and never let fans know about it.

