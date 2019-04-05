×
5 Things WWE wants you to forget about Becky Lynch

Vatsal Rathod
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
770   //    05 Apr 2019, 11:02 IST

"The Man" has been on a roll in WWE ever since SummerSlam!

Becky Lynch is arguably the best thing to happen to WWE and pro-wrestling in 2018. After a lackluster run as a babyface, her heel turn at SummerSlam 2018 has sky-rocketed her to the top of the success mountain in WWE.

Her current bad-ass character has shades of the anti-authority Stone Cold Steve Austin as well as the straight-edge CM Punk. At WrestleMania 35, she is all set to be one of the three women to main event WrestleMania for the first time in history. She will be facing the RAW Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey and the SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte in a triple threat "Winner Takes All" match.

With WrestleMania just a few days from us, let's take a look at 5 things that WWE wants you to forget about "The Man" Becky Lynch. After all, she wasn't always at the top of the food chain in WWE. Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 The third wheel in PCB

Remember this group?
Remember this group?

First in the list comes the group through which Becky made her main-roster debut. On the 13th July 2015 episode of RAW, Stephanie McMahon announced the "revolution" in the women's division. As a part of this Becky made her debut alongside Charlotte and Paige in a group called PCB.

Yes, PCB stands for Paige Charlotte and Becky. Someone here was really lazy at their job of naming the team. But more than that, what hurts most is the fact that Becky was pretty much the third wheel of the group.

When this group was formed, Paige was already an established WWE superstar, and Charlotte was in the top rankings of WWE due to her wrestling background. She was soon pushed to the title scene, while all Becky did was stand behind and smile.

She was not given any preference, and the situation reached a boiling point when Paige called her the least relevant of the three in one of her promos in September of that year.

With The Man at the top of her game, WWE would surely not want fans to revisit her debut run and see how badly she was handled.

Vatsal Rathod
ANALYST
