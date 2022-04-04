5 things WWE WrestleMania 38 got right on Night Two: RAW Superstar aligns with Edge; Roman Reigns wins big

The second night of WWE WrestleMania 38 was even more explosive than the first one. The night kicked off with Triple H appearing in the ring to leave his boots, confirming that he has officially retired from in-ring action after a recent cardiac event.

RK-Bro defended their tag team championships in the first match of the night. The action picked up as Bobby Lashley humbled Omos with a big win at WrestleMania.

Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory after a good match before facing Vince McMahon in an impromptu bout. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin made it to the second night of WrestleMania as well and stunned the WWE Chairman to the delight of the fans.

Carmella and Queen Zelina defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Fight Night also picked up a quick win over New Day to take their rivalry to the next level.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar capped off the show with the biggest match in the event's history. Let's take a look at the five things WWE got right on WrestleMania 38 Night Two

#5. RK-Bro retained their RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38

RK-Bro put their RAW Tag Team Championships on the line against Street Profits and The Alpha Academy at WWE WrestleMania 38. A member from each team took to the ring to kick off the match.

Montez Ford scored the first big spot of the night by wiping everyone out with an over-the-ring post dive. Gable followed it up with an arching moonsault to the floor. Otis used his strength to decimate his opponents and keep them down for a significant part of the match.

Fans watched each team hit their signature moves in hopes of getting the pinfall. However, it was Randy Orton who scored the pin with a mid-flight RKO for the win.

The finish was spectacular, and the right team won the contest. RK-Bro have been great together and deserved a big win on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

After the match, The Street Profits offered to celebrate RK-Bro's win with a red cup toast. The two teams invited Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson to join the party. Chad Gable did not seem happy with the idea and was set to ruin the celebrations.

Steveson threw the Alpha Academy member across the ring with a huge belly-to-belly suplex. WWE did well to bring out Steveson after the match and give him a big spot at WrestleMania 38.

#4. Johnny Knoxville picked up his first win at WWE WrestleMania 38

Johnny Knoxville laid the trap for Sami Zayn at WWE WrestleMania 38

Sami Zayn met Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes Match at WWE WrestleMania 38. The Conspiracy Theorist hit Knoxville with a Helluva Kick right after the bell rang.

The latter used a fire extinguisher to even things out, and both men started using weapons right away. Zayn set up a table covered with mouse traps from under the ring before Knoxville used it in his favor.

Other Jackass cast members entered the ring and distracted Zayn to give Knoxville the advantage. Out of frustration, the former took out Wee Man with a Helluva Kick.

Knoxville knocked Zayn from the top rope by pressing a button that set off the pyro from the ring post. The former then threw his opponent from the top rope through a mousetrap-covered table at ringside. He ended the match by using a giant mousetrap to help him pin Zayn for the win.

The match was nothing more than entertaining. Both men did well to put on something fun for the WWE Universe. It was one of the most entertaining bouts WrestleMania 38 has hosted this year.

#3. Sasha Banks and Naomi became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

The Boss 'n' Glow was victorious at WrestleMania 38

Four top tag teams in WWE competed for the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38. Every team tagged in their partners and opponents throughout the contest to make it exciting.

The fast-paced nature of the match ensured nothing got stale. Shayna Baszler tried to rip apart her competition with some sickening moves. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley used her strength to stay on top of the other teams and delivered some top moves.

A simultaneous Tower of Doom spot saw Liv Morgan and Ripley take down all their opponents from opposite corners of the ring. Naomi & Sasha Banks continued to fight and stayed on top of their competition with some good moves.

In the end, Naomi hit Carmella with a facebuster into Banks' knees to pick up the win for her team. It was a big moment for The Boss' n' Glow, who has worked well together over the past couple of months.

It marked The Glow's first title victory since 2017 and Banks' first WrestleMania win. Hopefully, WWE will give the two women a memorable run and some good matches in the weeks to come.

#2. Edge found an unlikely ally to help him defeat AJ Styles

Damian Priest distracted AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38

One of the most anticipated matches of WWE WrestleMania 38 saw Edge take on AJ Styles. The Ultimate Opportunist disrespected his opponent early in the match and received a dropkick for his troubles.

Edge looked to end things early with a Spear, but Styles countered. Both men found each other's weaknesses and began to target them. The Phenomenal One went for his opponent's knee, while Edge went for the shoulder.

Edge's crossface attempt was quickly broken up by the former WWE Champion. Both men continued to deliver some classic moves and punished each other at The Show of Shows.

Edge locked in the LeBell Lock, but Styles again escaped. Then, the latter hit the Styles Clash but The Rated-R Superstar kicked out.

During a Phenomenal Forearm attempt, Damian Priest made his way to ringside and distracted Styles. The delay allowed Edge to nail his opponent with a Spear and pick up the victory. After the match, Priest and Edge shared a laugh and posed together.

The match was the longest on this year's WrestleMania card. The ending was a bit abrupt, but it allowed Priest to inject himself into the angle. Styles could partner with his friend Finn Balor to take on the two heels. It would be a great way to take this rivalry forward.

#1. Roman Reigns became the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38

The biggest match of this year's WrestleMania took the final spot on the card. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar made their respective entrances before preparing for the Winner Takes All bout.

Lesnar removed his MMA gloves as soon as the bell rang. He took the fight to The Tribal Chief and sent him from post to post with suplexes early on. He clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor. Brock Lesnar got distracted by Paul Heyman outside the ring, allowing Reigns to Spear him through the barricade.

The Beast Incarnate beat the 10-count and ran into another Spear from Reigns, leading to the first near fall of the match. Both men exchanged their signature moves before Lesnar no-sold Reigns' Superman Punches.

An F-5 earned Lesnar another near fall but Reigns fought out of another F-5 by clawing at Lesnar's face. He drove Lesnar onto the referee with a Spear and hit him with a low blow before Heyman gave him the Universal Championship to hit Lesnar and score a two-count.

Lesnar countered another Spear attempt and locked in the Kimura Lock. The Head of the table barely broke the hold after Heyman pushed the rope forward. The Beast Incarnate went for another F-5, only for Reigns to slide out, shoving Lesnar into the ropes and allowing himself to hit one final spear for the finish.

It was a decent match that crowned the right winner. Roman Reigns needed a win at WrestleMania 38 to continue his impressive run with the title. He is now the first Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Lesnar will likely return for the two titles, but for now, it is Reigns who is at the top of the company.

Edited by Angana Roy

