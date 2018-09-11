5 Things you didn't know about CM Punk

Pipebomb!

CM Punk is a polarizing figure. While the majority of WWE fans love and still hope to see him back in the WWE ring one day, there is a good number of fans who hate him as well for walking out on the company the way he did back in 2014. But love him or hate him, you cannot debate that at one point of time, CM Punk was truly the 'Best in the World'.

While his wrestling career might not have come to the fairy tale ending that his fans would have wanted, nothing can take away from what he achieved in the business from 1999 to 2014. In so many ways, Punk was a trailblazer and what you see in WWE today is a direct result of his success in the years past.

And he also built up a rabid and loyal fan base during his time in the WWE. These fans might be obsessed with everything Punk but even then there are a lot of things that the everyday fan might not be aware of. Here are 5 things that you probably didn't know about CM Punk.

#5. He was an extra for John Cena's entrance at Wrestlemania 22

Before all the fame and glory.

In 2006, CM Punk was still in WWE's developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling, but that did not stop the Chicago-born superstar from having his own Wrestlemania moment.

John Cena and Triple H were in the main event of Wrestlemania 22, fighting for the WWE Championship. And the WWE decided to give both of them extravagant entrances. So while 'The King of Kings' entered the arena on a throne and looking like Conan The Barbarian, Cena chose a gangster themed entrance for himself.

So out came a old school car with gangsters hanging on from the side holding guns in their hands. And guess who the guy hanging out from the vehicle and pretending to be a gangster was? CM Punk!

Ironically, Punk would have his greatest ever moment as a wrestler just 5 years later when he beat John Cena for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank 2011, in the very same building! Talk about life coming full circle.

