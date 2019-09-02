5 things you didn't know about Ilja Dragunov

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 10 // 02 Sep 2019, 21:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ilja Dragunov has caused a stir in NXT UK!

Last night, history was made as WWE's very first pay-per-view event in Wales took place in the form of NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff - and main roster WWE Superstar Cesaro had one of the matches of the night after issuing an open challenge for his debut on the brand.

The man who answered the challenge was Ilja Dragunov who came to the ring and called out The Swiss Superman, beating him to the punch.

The pair had undoubtedly one of the matches of the night on what was an incredible show, with Triple H even commenting on the match with Cesaro, saying "Cesaro made Dragunov."

Besieger has truly arrived, but what's the story behind one of WWE's biggest enigmas? Well, here's five facts to help you get to know Ilja a little better.

#5 Dragunov had a very tough upbringing

Dragunov's toughness in the ring represents his character

Ilja Dragunov's in-ring toughness may very well be a metaphor for his upbringing - and his background story makes the NXT star a guy you just need to get behind and root for.

Ilja moved from Russia to Germany at the age of five with just his mother. Born in Moscow, Russia, Dragunov moved to Dresden as a toddler and he says he's been fighting ever since.

I am an immigrant woman's son. So I came to Germany when I was five years old.

Advertisement

Eating c**p is basically everyday business. It starts with standing in line for social security, being verbally abused because you don't understand the language.

Then you don't have any money and you have to get by that. I remember a moment when I begged my mother for money, so I could buy a Twix, when I was a little boy. I just wanted to eat something sweet, but we didn't have any money for that.

1 / 5 NEXT