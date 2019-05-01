5 Incredible things you didn't know about Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose)

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.19K // 01 May 2019, 22:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley

WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose is possibly one of the most popular Superstars to ever enter a WWE ring. There is a certain charisma about him which makes it impossible to not like him.

So, when the news came out that he was going to leave WWE, the entire WWE Universe was shaken. It turned out that he had not been joking after all, as the WWE confirmed that he was not renewing his contract as well, and let him run out his contract with performances in WWE.

On 30th April, his contract with WWE finally ran out.

5 minutes into the 1st of May, he released a video, showcasing himself as Jon Moxley in a completely new gimmick. He was shown breaking out of the walls of an asylum, tying his hand in barbed wire, and escaping from a guard who looks eerily like Seth Rollins, and a big dog or Hound, which is reminiscent of Roman Reigns.

Whether this is symbolic or not is a separate matter, but this is one question that the WWE fans are now asking.

Who is Jon Moxley?

Jon Moxley is Dean Ambrose's real name -- or at least the name he used before coming to WWE. Dean Ambrose's actual real name is Jonathan David Good.

However, our focus is on Jon Moxley. Who is he?

Here are 5 things you didn't know about Dean Ambrose's previous character, Jon Moxley.

Advertisement

#5 He worked in the Independent Scene 7 years before coming to WWE

Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley is a veteran of the ring for far longer than his days in WWE. Before he was signed to WWE, he worked in the Independent scene for 7 whole years.

During this time he performed for several USA based promotions, including Ring of Honor in a small capacity, before being signed by WWE.

1 / 3 NEXT