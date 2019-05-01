×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Incredible things you didn't know about Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose)

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.19K   //    01 May 2019, 22:10 IST

Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley
Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley

WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose is possibly one of the most popular Superstars to ever enter a WWE ring. There is a certain charisma about him which makes it impossible to not like him.

So, when the news came out that he was going to leave WWE, the entire WWE Universe was shaken. It turned out that he had not been joking after all, as the WWE confirmed that he was not renewing his contract as well, and let him run out his contract with performances in WWE.

On 30th April, his contract with WWE finally ran out.

5 minutes into the 1st of May, he released a video, showcasing himself as Jon Moxley in a completely new gimmick. He was shown breaking out of the walls of an asylum, tying his hand in barbed wire, and escaping from a guard who looks eerily like Seth Rollins, and a big dog or Hound, which is reminiscent of Roman Reigns.

Whether this is symbolic or not is a separate matter, but this is one question that the WWE fans are now asking.

Who is Jon Moxley?

Jon Moxley is Dean Ambrose's real name -- or at least the name he used before coming to WWE. Dean Ambrose's actual real name is Jonathan David Good.

However, our focus is on Jon Moxley. Who is he?

Here are 5 things you didn't know about Dean Ambrose's previous character, Jon Moxley.

Advertisement

#5 He worked in the Independent Scene 7 years before coming to WWE

Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley is a veteran of the ring for far longer than his days in WWE. Before he was signed to WWE, he worked in the Independent scene for 7 whole years.

During this time he performed for several USA based promotions, including Ring of Honor in a small capacity, before being signed by WWE.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Dean Ambrose
Advertisement
5 Things Dean Ambrose secretly told us through the new Jon Moxley video
RELATED STORY
Will Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley show up at AEW Double or Nothing?
RELATED STORY
Dean Ambrose News: Top AEW star teases a match with Jon Moxley 
RELATED STORY
Real reason why Dean Ambrose is now Jon Moxley
RELATED STORY
Who is Jon Moxley?
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Dean Ambrose returns as Jon Moxley
RELATED STORY
5 perfect options for Jon Moxley after WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dean Ambrose releases incredible first video since leaving WWE
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about Dean Ambrose before WWE
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Jon Moxley will go to All Elite Wrestling
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us