Nia Jax is just over a week away from having the opportunity to become only the fourth woman to win the Money in the Bank contract. The former RAW Women's Champion only recently returned an ACL injury which she suffered following last year's WrestleMania.

Jax and Tamina Snuka were looking to become Women's Tag Team Champions when they competed in a fatal four-way match which also included The IIconics, The Boss & Hug Connection, and The Divas of Doom.

Since her return, The Irresistible Force has been able to pick up where she left off with a number of dominant displays that have helped her to book her place in the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match.

#5. Nia Jax is close friends with Paige, uses her finisher

Nia Jax was known to be good friends with Alexa Bliss throughout her WWE career and two women have shared a number of memorable moments on WWE TV, including a WrestleMania match.

While it has become well known that Bliss and Jax were close outside of the ring, The Irresistible Force is also close friends with her fellow Total Divas star Paige. Jax and P are very close and walked together in The Birdiebee Fashion Show back in 2019. She was also present for the launch of Paige's own store.

The former Divas Champion was forced to retire from in-ring competition back in 2018 and has since become a regular guest star, but has obviously accepted the fact that she won't be able to wrestle on WWE TV again.

Upon Nia's return to WWE a few weeks ago, Paige revealed that she has given Nia her RamPaige finisher, which Jax now uses as her main match finisher.