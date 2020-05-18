5 Things you didn't know about WWE's Sheamus

Here are some little known facts about WWE's Sheamus

Sheamus is one of the most decorated Superstars in WWE history. Only a few other wrestlers share the same accomplishments with him since he broke into the scene in 2009. The Celtic Warrior is one of only two Superstars who have won the Royal Rumble match, the King of the Ring tournament, the Money in the Bank contract, and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

He has also held the United States and the Tag Team Championships, making him a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame. The former World Champion made his return to the company a couple of months ago, formally becoming a part of the SmackDown brand.

While he has been wrestling in WWE for over a decade, there's still a lot of things about him that fans aren't aware of. With that being said, here are five things you may or may not know about Sheamus.

#5. He was a choir boy and bodyguard for U2

The Celtic Warrior sang in the choir as a child

Born in Dublin, Ireland, Sheamus had a pretty interesting childhood. He attended Scoil Caoimhin Primary and Coláiste Mhuire Secondary School where he sang in the Palestrina Choir until he was 13 years old.

The Celtic Warrior's first taste of the entertainment industry was an appearance on the Late Late Toy Show as part of the choir. This helped him gain confidence in performing in front of cameras and large audiences.

He also worked as a bodyguard for Irish rockstars Larry Mullen and Bono of U2. In an interview, the 2015 WWE King of the Ring stated:

"Bono would be in all the time," says Sheamus. "I'd be standing there, making sure nobody spiked his drink, or try to steal his pint. It was a handy way to make a bit of wedge."