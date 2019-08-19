5 Things you didn't know about WWE star Paige

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.45K // 19 Aug 2019, 02:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paige

WWE star Paige is celebrating her 27th birthday today, and the former in-ring great has posted a message on Twitter thanking all of her supporters for the birthday messages.

Hello 27. 💫🖤 again, thank you for all the texts and messages I’ll be getting back to you all shortly. Also for all the flowers that got sent to our house! This girl is feeling extra special today! 🎂 🎉🥰 pic.twitter.com/c6RP7CVzX9 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 18, 2019

Paige has had a whirlwind career in WWE, making a major name for herself on the NXT brand before making an even bigger name for herself on the main roster and winning two titles in the company.

Paige's in-ring career was tragically cut short when she suffered an injury during a match which resulted in WWE doctors unable to clear her to compete again.

Most recently, Paige noted on social media that she underwent another neck surgery as a result of her lingering neck issues, which is why the former Champion can be seen sporting a neck brace in the above photo posted on social media.

Given that today is Paige's birthday today, let's take a look at five things you don't know about the former SmackDown Live General Manager.

#5 Paige used to be managed by Becky Lynch

Paige

Prior to signing with WWE, Paige worked for Shimmer Women Athletes, and what might come as a surprise to fans, she was managed by current WWE star and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Lynch at the time was working under the name Rebecca Knox, and she managed the team of Paige and Paige's mother Saraya Knight, who competed as the tag team The Knight Dynasty.

Years later, Becky Lynch and Paige would find themselves both signed by WWE and competing on the NXT brand, and the two obviously went on to have great main roster success as Champions, with Paige at one time holding the now-defunct WWE Divas Championship. Lynch and Paige have yet to team up on WWE TV, but with Paige now retired as an in-ring wrestler, perhaps she could return the favor and manage Becky Lynch at some point.

1 / 5 NEXT