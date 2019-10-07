5 Things you missed at WWE Hell in a Cell; Seth Rollins has fan altercation, more

Seth Rollins

The 2019 WWE Hell in a Cell PPV is officially in the books, and while the show might have been one fans might choose to forget, the ending of the main event has created controversy that fans will likely remember for years to come.

The main event of this year's PPV featured Seth Rollins defending the WWE Universal Championship against The Fiend Bray Wyatt, and the finish of the match has left fans both dumbfounded and confused.

The match finish saw Seth Rollins beat The Fiend down with various weapons, and the referee apparently had seen enough of the violence and waved the match off, leaving fans not knowing whether or not the match ended in a DQ, or ended with referee stoppage.

Either way, WWE fans were not happy after the PPV, and here are five things you might have missed by the time the night was over.

#5 Fans in the arena were irate with the main event finish long after the show

Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt

Following the main event match at WWE Hell in a Cell, the crowd was vocalized their unhappiness with the match finish by chanting various words and phrases, including "AEW", "refund", and several expletives.

The chanting actually continued long after the PPV was over and fans were exiting the arena, and at one point, WWE officials had to sneak Seth Rollins out of the building while fans were reigning boos down upon The Kingslayer.

The PPV went off the air with one final shot of The Fiend at the top of the entrance ramp, but meanwhile in the ring, fans were hurling boos at both The Fiend and Seth Rollins based on how the main event concluded. The infamous final shot of WWE Hell in a Cell was a black screen with nothing but loud boos playing over top of the image.

