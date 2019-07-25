5 things you need to know about All Elite Wrestling's TNT TV deal

All Elite Wrestling

News broke today that All Elite Wrestling, the new wrestling promotion launched on New Year's Eve by The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Tony Khan, will officially make its television debut in October.

Since announcing the formation of AEW, the promotion has run three critically successful events, with Double Or Nothing serving as the inaugural event over Memorial Day weekend. The company followed the PPV in Las Vegas with Fyter Fest and most recently held its Fight For The Fallen event, which featured Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs The Young Bucks.

As the company continues on the road to its All Out event, the highly-anticipated follow-up to last year's All In event, let's take a look at 5 things you need to know about All Elite Wrestling's new television deal with TNT.

#5 The show will premiere live on October 2nd at 8 pm EST

The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes

The guessing game is over where it concerns All Elite Wrestling's new television show, as the company officially announced today that the show will premiere on Wednesday, October 2nd at 8 pm EST.

The yet-to-be-named show will air weekly on Wednesday nights from 8pm-10pm EST, and the official announcement regarding the show's name is forthcoming.

With the show airing on Wednesday nights, All Elite Wrestling avoids direct competition with WWE's main roster TV shows, as Raw airs on Monday nights and will continue to do so when the company's new deal kicks in with NBCUniversal. Meanwhile, SmackDown Live airs on Tuesday nights and will move to Friday nights when WWE's deal kicks in with FOX Sports on October 4th.

Interestingly, the first episode of AEW TV will air in the same week that WWE premieres its first episode of SmackDown Live on FOX Sports. With such high profile shows running on October 2nd and October 4th, there is no doubt both AEW and WWE will be looking to put their best feet forward in order to draw eyes to their respective shows.

