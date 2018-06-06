5 things you need to know about B-Team members Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

Bo is a fascinating guy outside of WWE!

Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas won a tag team Battle Royal on Raw

When The Miz moved to SmackDown Live in the recent Superstar Shake-Up, the majority of fans probably thought they’d seen the last of Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas in a regular spot on WWE television for a little while.

However, the former Miztourage members have gone from strength to strength as a duo on Raw and they became the #1 contenders for the Raw Tag Team Championships after winning a Battle Royal on Monday night.

In this article, we take a look at five things you need to know about the increasingly popular B-Team.

#5 Their fathers once wrestled each other

Curt Hennig defeated Mike Rotunda in 1997

Curt Hennig (Curtis Axel’s father) and Mike Rotunda (Bo Dallas’ father) both spent the first half of the 1990s in WWE and the second half of the decade in WCW, so you would have thought that their paths would have crossed more than once during that time.

But, according to stats on wrestling database website Cagematch.com, the two men only faced each other in a singles match once during their careers, with Hennig (then known as Mr. Perfect) defeating Rotunda (then known as Michael Wallstreet) in less than a minute during an episode of Nitro in July 1997.

They would go on to team up with Barry Windham in a losing effort against George Hines, Jim Steele and Johnny Smith at AJPW’s King’s Road New Century show in 2001.