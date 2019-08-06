5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW: Legend returning, title changes and more!

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar punished Seth Rollins on last week's show.

In just a matter of hours, the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA will play host to the final edition of WWE Monday Night RAW before the biggest party of the summer: Summerslam. The temperature isn't the only thing heating up, as everyone on the RAW roster is hoping to make a good impression tonight, just days away from the Pay Per View.

Last week's show certainly didn't go how Seth Rollins had hoped, as he was attacked by Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, who will appear tonight during the three-hour broadcast. Despite this, Rollins will have to put his pain asides tonight when he confronts the Beast, just days before the two square off with the gold on the line.

Here are five things you need to know before tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW.

#5: Who attacked the Big Dog?

Reigns was crushed under some scaffolding on last week's SmackDown Live.

Roman Reigns is known for closing many events, both on TV and on Pay Per View, but last week's edition of SmackDown Live didn't end as the Big Dog had hoped. En route to making an announcement about Summerslam, Reigns was crushed under some scaffold, and though the WWE has claimed this was a forklift-related accident, this has only opened more questions.

Since the incident, there has been plenty of speculation on Reigns' attacker, with stars like Samoa Joe, Buddy Murphy and Daniel Bryan all being put in the hot seat. Any of these men are plausible, as Joe has been Roman's latest feud, Murphy was spotted in the area moments before the attack, and Bryan proved he could drive a forklift back at Extreme Rules 2014.

Will the WWE Universe get answers tonight, and who exactly does the Big Dog hope to face at the biggest party of the Summer?

