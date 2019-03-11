5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (March 11th, 2019)

The Animal will meet with his mentor Triple H tonight.

In just a few hours, the PPG Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, will play host to the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

With Fastlane now firmly in the rear-view mirror, we are just weeks away from WrestleMania 35, which is already shaping up to be the most exciting show of the year.

Before the showcase of the immortals though, the men and women of the red brand will need to get through tonight,

A huge title match has already been announced for tonight's event, as well as the return of the Animal Batista, two weeks after his shocking return at the expense of Ric Flair.

With so much already announced, and still plenty of surprises left, tonight's show should be can't-miss.

Here are five things you need to know before tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

#5 What's next for the Man, the Queen, and the Champion?

Lynch was given a DQ victory last night over Charlotte Flair, thanks to Ronda Rousey.

Last night at Fastlane, Becky Lynch was re-entered into the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35, though not the way she wanted.

After battling against long-term nemesis Charlotte Flair, it was Ronda Rousey who made the difference, getting the DQ victory for the Irish Superstar.

With the WrestleMania match now confirmed to be a Triple Threat, the WWE Universe has been left wondering just who will walk away from the show of shows as RAW Women's Champion.

After a shocking video by the UFC Hall of Famer, the lines of what is real and what is a story have been blurred like never before.

What will Lynch, Rousey, and Flair have to say tonight on RAW, just weeks away from the trio's biggest match of all time?

