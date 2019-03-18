5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE Monday Night RAW (March 18th, 2019)

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.06K // 18 Mar 2019, 22:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lesnar demolished his WrestleMania opponent with six F5s just a few weeks ago.

We are just 20 days away from WWE WrestleMania 35, and it definitely shows.

Less than three weeks away, everyone on Monday Night RAW is trying to prove themselves, and earn a spot on the biggest show of the year.

Before WrestleMania though, the men and women of the red brand will have to survive tonight, with a huge title match already announced.

Not only that, but WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will also appear, as he announces his WrestleMania opponent, which will be the Olympian's last match.

And if that still isn't enough, an F5 sized tornado will rock Chicago, when Brock Lesnar appears live and in color.

Here are five things you need to know before heading into tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

#5 "Give me what I want!"

The Animal got what he wanted last week, but has he bitten off more than he can chew?

Last week, Batista got exactly what he wanted, and we're not talking about Marvel re-hiring James Gunn.

Returning to WWE a few weeks ago, the Animal made a statement, attacking the legendary Ric Flair in a message directed at Batista's old mentor, Triple H.

Advertisement

Now, the Game has not only agreed to a huge match at WrestleMania 35, but it will be contested under no holds barred rules.

A rematch of their WrestleMania 21 encounter which saw the Animal emerge victorious, Triple H will no doubt be hoping to even the score and avenge his mentor, the Dirtiest Player in the Game.

What will these two do tonight, less than three weeks ahead of their huge match at WrestleMania?

Will the Animal learn a lesson in humility, or will the Game once again fall to Batista's bite?

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement