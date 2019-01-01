5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE SmackDown Live (January 1st, 2019)

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 445 // 01 Jan 2019, 23:45 IST

John Cena will return to SmackDown Live, in person tonight.

2018 is officially behind us and the past 12 months have been an extremely exciting time for SmackDown Live.

Over them, the WWE Universe saw the return and shocking betrayal of Daniel Bryan, Becky Lynch become the hottest commodity in wrestling, and Randy Orton punish his opponents with attacks that'll make anyone who like their earlobes wince in terror. .

But with 2019 now being here, the men and women of team blue are hoping to establish themselves in the coming months, with a huge opportunity to do just that at the Royal Rumble just weeks away.

2018 was truly a shocking year for WWE, one filled with ups and downs, but tonight the Superstars of SmackDown Live need to focus on surviving, with plenty of huge things already being promised.

Here are five things you absolutely need to know before the January 1st, 2019 episode of WWE SmackDown Live.

5: The Age of Rusev arrives

Rusev captured his third United States Championship last week, dethroning Shinsuke Nakamura.

Last week, on a very special Rusev Day (as it was also the Bulgarian's birthday and Christmas Day), Rusev defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to claim his third United States Championship.

Across 2018, Rusev proved himself to be one of SmackDown Live's most entertaining stars, so this win is more than justified.

But with 2018 now in the past, the question is how will Rusev's title-reign begin, though we're pretty confident that the Bulgarian and his ravishing wife Lana will be in a very good mood.

One person who certainly won't be in a good mood however, is the former champion, and since the King of Strong Style is guaranteed a rematch (or is he?), could we see a US Title match kick off SmackDown Live in 2019?

