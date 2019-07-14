5 things you need to know from Evolve 131

Greg Bush
14 Jul 2019

Paul Heyman made a special appearance at Evolve 131

Evolve's 10th Anniversary Special was full of incredible action, insane high spots, brilliant technical wrestling, and some special heartfelt moments that kept the crowd fully involved throughout the night. From bell to bell, start to finish, those who saw the event witnessed one of the best wrestling shows to take place in 2019.

Those that weren't able to tune into the special last night missed some rather important moments for, not only Evolve but for WWE as a whole. For that reason alone, we're here to bring you five things you need to know from Evolve 131.

#5 AR Fox & Leon Ruff captured the Evolve Tag Team Championship

The Unwanted were dethroned thanks to AR Fox & Leon Ruff

Eddie Kingston, Joey Gacy, and the rest of the Unwanted have been running amok in Evolve for some time now. Kingston and Gacy managed to dethrone the former Evolve Tag Champs, and new NXT Tag Team Champions, the Street Profits, back in March at Evolve 123.

Tonight, they planned on making an example out of their challengers and the rest of the Skulk, refusing to be embarrassed in their WWE Network debut. The hard-hitting duo spent a majority of the match pummeling the young Ruff into a paste, managing to keep Fox away from his partner for a while. However, their divide and conquer approach fell apart after a while, as Fox and Ruff took them off their game following some impressive high-flying manoeuvres.

Near the end of the match, Gacy set up a table on the outside of the ring, with Kingston looking to powerbomb Ruff through it from the top of the turnbuckle. However, AR Fox managed to stun Gacy outside, distracting Kingston long enough for Ruff to connect with the Ruff Ride from the top rope. Ruff then leapt onto Gacy, taking him through the table he'd set up earlier, as a 450 Splash dethroned the Unwanted.

Ruff & Fox celebrated with the rest of the Skulk in the middle of the ring, throwing a dance party as the Unwanted dragged themselves to the back.

