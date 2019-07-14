AEW News: Fight for the Fallen goes off the air after botch ending

AEW: Fight for the Fallen

What's the story?

AEW Fight for the Fallen was one of their longest shows so far and went on for longer than the fans expected. It appears even the wrestlers and executives were confused about what was happening when the show came to an end.

The management and the wrestlers in the ring seemed unsure if they were on the air or not. The promo by Matt Jackson after the main event was interrupted as the Executives from the back came out with the bank cheque for charity.

In case you didn't know...

Fight for the Fallen had several botches through the show overall, with several moments not being quite perfect. However, one of the main botches came after the final match ended.

The main event of the show saw Dusty Rhodes and Cody team up to face the team of The Young Bucks. This match went for a full 30 minutes and as soon as the 30-minute announcement was made the two teams went for the finish and they were done by 31 minutes. After such a long match, the ending seemed rushed and did not get a huge response from the crowd.

The heart of the matter

The main botch came afterward. The Young Bucks were addressing Dustin and Cody Rhodes with a promo and it appeared they had a lot to say. However, before Matt Jackson could say what he was about to, music played and a whole retinue of wrestlers accompanied by Shahid Khan came to the outside.

They were there to present the cheque of $150,000 that they had made from the show to the charity, but it was clear they were not supposed to come out that fast.

Everyone was confused in the ring, thinking the reason they had come out was that they were out of time and the show had gone off the air. They said, 'I think we are off the air' several times in the finish and it was chaotic, as they were clearly on the air.

There was a lack of communication between production and the in-ring talent as a result of which we never saw the promo by the Bucks.

What's next?

It is clear there are still several production issues that AEW needs to address. Given that they just started, this is to be expected, but it still seemed rather funny that they did not know they were on the air.