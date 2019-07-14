AEW Fight For The Fallen: 3 fantastic botches you missed at the pay-per-view

AEW once again delivered on all platforms last night

AEW presented their first live charity pay-per-view, Fight For The Fallen, from Jacksonville, Florida last night and boasted a fantastic set up for an arena show. The card was absolutely stacked despite a few missing faces and the fact that Chris Jericho didn't actually compete in a match.

AEW presents All Out in just over a month's time where many of their current storylines will come to a head, which is why the likes of Chris Jericho and Hangman Page had to set up their future match, whilst Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley already put down the foundations to their feud last month at Fyter Fest.

Whilst all of this was going on last night, there were still a number of interesting botches, including one of the most hilarious mistakes that has ever happened in a wrestling ring.

#3 That Women's Match

Brandi Rhodes didn't get the dream debut that she wanted in AEW

Brandi Rhodes made her in-ring debut last night for AEW in her first wrestling match since December 2018 as she took on Allie, but needed assistance from Awesome Kong at ringside. Allie has already proven her worth in with a win over Leva Bates at Fyter Fest, but this time around the match seemingly didn't go to plan.

Rhodes moves all seemed a little awkward throughout and this only got worse as the match progressed. Allie had to work hard to make Brandi look good throughout the match before she delivered what she calls The Bionic Spear. This is Brandi's finisher and as seen from the video below, Brandi nearly runs to execute it too early since Allie isn't turned around before she then hits what can only be called a running shoulder tackle and the commentary team attempting to cover the botch by calling it a spear.

Women's match was full of botches :/ pic.twitter.com/G81tUKAPxM — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) July 14, 2019

