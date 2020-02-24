5 things you should know about the Bella Twins

The Bella Twins are Hall of Fame-bound.

Firstly, congratulations are in order for Nikki and Brie Bella, who will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend. The news was announced during their appearance on 'A Moment Of Bliss' this past Friday, on SmackDown.

Despite having their share of critics, the Bellas' induction is certainly deserved, with lots of success both inside and outside of the ring. Along with their role in bridging the gap between the Divas' Era and Women's Evolution in WWE, Nikki and Brie transcended wrestling thanks to their reality shows, bringing more eyes to the product.

Nikki Bella holds the record as the longest-reigning Divas Champion as well, at over 300 days. She even made a miraculous return to the ring after career-threatening neck surgery, while Brie wrestled a few matches after having her first baby with Daniel Bryan.

Remarkably, the twins are pregnant at the same time right now, which means another in-ring return can assuredly be ruled out - at least in the foreseeable future.

Due to how public their lives are, there isn't a whole lot that we don't know about the Bellas. That being said, there are many interesting tidbits about both Nikki and Brie. Here are five things you should know about WWE's next female Hall of Famers - the Bella Twins.

#5 Nikki is older than Brie by 16 minutes

Nikki beats Brie in the age department.

The Bella Twins were born in San Diego, California, with sixteen minutes separating their births. Nikki is the older twin by 16 minutes but looking at how the two of them interact on Total Divas and Total Bellas, you wouldn't know it.

Brie appears to be the more mature twin, acting as the older sibling and giving her sister advice. However, in reality, the 'Fearless One' is the big sister. It does not make much of a difference, aside from a slight contrast from expectations.

