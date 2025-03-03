5-time champion to turn heel and attack Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW tonight? Chances explored

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will see Rhea Ripley defend her title. The Women's World Champion has a match against IYO SKY, who believes The Eradicator cost her a trip to WrestleMania. However, could things go awry with a five-time champion turning heel and attacking Ripley?

The answer to this question is potentially a "Yes". After all, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced earlier that five-time champion and winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match, Bianca Belair, will be ringside for the match between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. It is here that The EST of WWE could turn heel.

The reason for this possible heel turn is pretty straightforward. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley have a history that goes way back to their days in NXT. For the most part, Ripley always got the better of Belair. With that in mind, to ensure she gets The Eradicator at WrestleMania, The EST could interfere and cost IYO SKY the match by getting her disqualified.

This would ensure a Belair versus Ripley match in Las Vegas. However, it also gives Triple H some leeway if he should decide to book Belair as the winner because he can use IYO SKY's DQ as a reason to include her in the match and have her take the pin instead of Ripley.

That being said, at this point, this remains nothing more than mere speculation.

IYO SKY is ready for her match against Rhea Ripley and is ready to book her ticket to WrestleMania

Whether or not Bianca Belair gets involved in tonight's match remains to be seen. As things stand, the WWE Universe is prepared for a one-on-one clash between two of the best in the business in IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. In fact, SKY is more than ready for tonight and is looking to book her ticket to WrestleMania.

The Genius of the Sky took to X, hours before her match, to hype both herself and the WWE Universe for tonight. She issued an inspirational statement, reminding everyone that it is possible to make dreams come true if you put in the hard work and effort.

Most importantly, though, she told herself to believe and to "make the impossible possible". In her eyes, victory tonight is what will officially set her on the road to WrestleMania.

