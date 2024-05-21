5-time World Champion to return and help Chad Gable in Saudi Arabia? Exploring potential Intercontinental title change

Chad Gable has turned over a new leaf in WWE and began displaying a darker and more vicious version of himself. Due to the character change, his usual teammates have also strained away from him, but a wrestling legend could be his new partner instead.

After losing to Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship months ago, Chad Gable turned heel and exposed a more sinister version of himself. Due to this, his relationship with Alpha Academy has been affected, and the group even teased tension forming within their circle. With this in mind, the group may not rescue Gable when he faces Sami and Bronson Reed in Saudi Arabia, but Kurt Angle could.

The Hall of Famer has previously expressed interest in returning to the ring to manage Chad Gable, especially since the latter turned heel. Angle reasoned that the Stamford-based promotion didn't consider forming another "Team Angle" with the fear that he would overshadow other stars. But with how Gable has handled himself recently on RAW, he doesn't have to worry about being drowned in Kurt's spotlight.

It could be reasoned that Gable has already approached Kurt after sensing the tension in Alpha Academy. Chad could have already struck a deal with Angle to ensure he walks out the Intercontinental Champion.

How does Kurt Angle feel about similarities with Chad Gable?

Kurt and Chad are no strangers to each other and have been enemies in the past. Still, their interactions have been interesting to witness as they have several parallels with each other. Aside from their Olympic background, their wrestling style and character are also similar.

On a past episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer expressed that he couldn't help seeing the parallels with Chad Gable from their move set, mannerisms, and more. Kurt added he felt like watching a rebirth of himself:

"I have noticed; I've been watching Chad and he's doing a lot of actions that Kurt Angle used to do, different characteristics, different facial expressions, taking off his singlet before he does his finish. He has been doing the Angle slam and the Ankle lock. I feel like this is a rebirth of Kurt Angle."

It would be interesting to see if Chad Gable and Kurt Angle will indeed ever be a tag team in the Stamford-based promotion despite some rivalries in the previous years.