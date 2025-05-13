5-time WWE champion to quit RAW citing backstage frustration and move back to SmackDown? Potential booking step explored

A five-time WWE champion can quit Monday Night RAW out of frustration and move to Friday Night SmackDown. He's Chad Gable, also believed to be the man behind the El Grande Americano character. Gable lost a singles match to Penta on RAW tonight, marking his second consecutive loss against the Luchador. Penta defeated Gable in his debut match on WWE RAW.

The reason why Gable and Penta are once again at odds is because of their confrontation backstage on RAW a few weeks ago. Further, Penta is also possibly miffed with Gable for coming in as El Grande Americano and costing him the Intercontinental Title match against Dominik Mysterio at Backlash. Although there's no evidence that points to Gable being El Grande Americano, his wrestling style, physique, and overall appearance indicate that it's only Gable with a mask.

The American Made leader might continue on RAW as El Grande Americano and appear as Chad Gable on SmackDown, pulling a double shift. Moreover, the story between Gable and Penta won't end with a singles contest. It's expected to culminate in a tag team match with Rey Fenix also joining his brother against Gable and company. However, Gable can voice his frustration after losing to Penta yet again. Whether it's El Grande Americano or Chad Gable, the losses keep mounting, and this could result in the latter going to SmackDown. Gable could take his American Made faction to the other brand and create new stories there.

There have been recent reports that the WWE creative team has plans to get the Lucha Brothers (Penta and Rey Fenix) together. The two have made their debuts in WWE, but on separate brands. Rey and Penta are known for their tag team acumen. Keeping the brothers away will take away from what they can do as a team.

With Gable on SmackDown, he can confront Rey Fenix. He can take swipes at the former AEW star for losing to El Grande Americano. The two can get into a match, in which Santos Escobar can also attack Rey, since Escobar is also currently involved in a feud with Fenix on SmackDown.

This might bring together Penta to save his brother from the assault. Most probably, the Lucha Bros can get in a tag team contest against Gable and Santos Escobar at Money in the Bank PLE.

Penta can clash against El Grande Americano at WWE Money in the Bank PLE

In case Chad Gable decides to stay on Monday Night RAW, there are chances that he can fight Penta as El Grande Americano at Money in the Bank PLE. That might also be the event where the former AEW star pulls out the mask from Grande's face and reveals that it's none other than Gable.

It now remains to be seen how the company reunites the Lucha Bros in the company. This might happen well before SummerSlam 2025.

