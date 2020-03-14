5-time WWE Champion reacts to British Bulldog's Hall of Fame induction

Family, Friends, and Rivals (Pic Source: WWE)

The British Bulldog has long held a prominent position in the eyes of many wrestling fans over the years. The man, otherwise known as Davey Boy Smith, won multiple WWE championships in his career. In his many battles, he faced many great WWE Superstars, including Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, and of course, Bret Hart.

If anything, Bulldog had the best match of his career back in SummerSlam 1992 when he beat The Hitman for the Intercontinental Championship. Considering that it took place at Wembley Stadium in front of thousands of his home fans, it was a night to remember.

Now that Smith is going into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020, Bret Hart reflected on his old friend finally getting a much-deserved induction. Fittingly, Hart used pictures from the night in London back in 1992 as the match has achieved cult status over time with wrestling fans.

When it comes to WWE SummerSlam history, it's certainly in the Top 10 and possibly the greatest of all time.

With Bret Hart and Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart already in the Hall of Fame, British Bulldog will now join his Hart Foundation brethren. With only Owen Hart and Brian Pillman left, it would undoubtedly be a dream come true to see both men eventually inducted.