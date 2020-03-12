5-time WWE Champion says his WrestleMania match opened the doors for CM Punk and Daniel Bryan

WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and discussed a bunch of topics regarding his career. He opened up on his WrestleMania X match with his brother Owen Hart, and the impact it has had on pro-wrestling.

Bret talked about the importance of the match and said that it opened the doors for future World Champions like Daniel Bryan and CM Punk.

I think it certainly opened the door for guys, like Punk and Daniel Bryan, that did some great wrestling after my era. For our time, Owen and I was a great match.

The match in question opened WrestleMania X in Madison Square Garden on March 20, 1994. Bret and Owen had been having problems for a while and the latter finally snapped and attacked the former following their loss at the hands of The Quebecers at Royal Rumble 1994. The match is widely regarded as a technical masterpiece and is hailed by many as the greatest opener in WrestleMania's storied history.

Bret lost this match but went on to defeat Yokozuna in the main event of the historic show to win the WWE title. The brothers kept feuding post-WrestleMania and Bret defeated Owen inside a steel cage at SummerSlam 1994 to retain his WWE title.