5-time WWE World Champion could be in cahoots with The Rock

The Rock hasn’t been seen on WWE television for some time. He even missed WrestleMania 41, stating that his job was done and that he didn’t want to ruin John Cena’s moment, becoming the 17th-time World Champion. This has jeopardized The Final Boss' status in the company. However, a former champion recently dropped a hint, igniting buzz about their secret alliance.

The last time fans saw The Rock in WWE was at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where John Cena turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes, joining forces with Rock after he pointed his signature slitting-the-throat gesture at him.

After WrestleMania, fans and pundits suggested multiple theories related to The Final Boss. One popular hypothesis that garnered attention was that Seth Rollins was secretly working with The Rock, which ultimately resulted in Paul Heyman shockingly betraying both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows.

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW once again revealed a major hint that former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has sold his soul to The Final Boss. The Visionary offered Sami Zayn a chance to join his new alliance and told him to answer wisely until the end of the show.

The episode concluded viciously after Bron Breakker destroyed Zayn as he rejected the lure. During the segment, some eagle-eyed fans noticed a subtle hint from The Rock made by The Visionary, where he made a similar slitting-the-neck gesture of The Final Boss. This has now created buzz among pro wrestling fans, suggesting that Rollins is working with The Brahma Bull behind the scenes, and it will be revealed in the future.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative at this time, and nothing has been confirmed.

A WWE Hall of Famer made strong claims about The Rock’s absence at WrestleMania 41

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, former WWE SmackDown general manager Teddy Long shared his theory on The Final Boss’s absence.

He stated that he thinks The Rock hasn’t made the call of missing The Show of Shows because it’s not in his hands and suggested that maybe Triple H or the creative team pulled him out for a reason.

Heading into the first-ever two-night SummerSlam Premium Live Event this year, The Final Boss may get more involved on television.

"I don't think he [The Rock] made that call. That's not his call anyway. So I don't think he made that decision. That decision probably came through Hunter and creative. Like I said, I don't want to count that out. I think that was done maybe for a reason. And I think as we head now into SummerSlam, you're going to see him be more involved, and that may be a change with Cena and the title,” said Teddy Long.

With Seth Rollins’ subtle hint on the red brand related to The Final Boss, it will be interesting to see whether The Rock emerges as the true mastermind behind Rollins and Paul Heyman’s new faction in WWE.

