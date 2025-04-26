  • home icon
"It was not The Rock's decision"- Wrestling veteran reveals real reason why Final Boss didn't return at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Apr 26, 2025 16:37 GMT
The Rock at a WWE event (Image via WWE.com)
The Rock at a WWE event (Image credit: WWE.com)

The Rock's absence remains one of the major talking points from WrestleMania 41. The Final Boss didn't pop up for the main event showdown between Cody Rhodes and John Cena despite being a crucial part of the storyline.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine on WrestleBinge, host Mac Davis asked Teddy Long for his opinion on the TKO board member's absence from WWE's biggest premium live event of the year.

"I don't think he [The Rock] made that call. That's not his call anyway. So I don't think he made that decision. That decision probably came through Hunter and creative. Like I said, I don't want to count that out. I think that was done maybe for a reason. And I think as we head now into SummerSlam, you're going to see him be more involved and that may be a change with Cena and the title." [From 03:14 onwards]
Elsewhere on the podcast, the former SmackDown manager explained why the fans expected Rock to appear at WrestleMania 41.

"Well, yeah, I think they did because he was involved in so many of the promos and things that led up to these matches at WrestleMania, you know? Yeah, now, if anybody would have been involved in that s**ew up job, that's who I would have liked to see would be The Rock, not Travis Scott."
After winning his 17th World Title at WrestleMania 41, John Cena is now set to defend the title against one of his long-time rivals, Randy Orton, at Backlash next month.

Will The Rock appear in the lead-up to Backlash 2025? It remains to be seen.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
