5 times a heel won a major WWE feud

These hated villains ended up defeating the babyfaces in major WWE feuds.

The end results in these cases certainly didn't go well with fans.

​ Lesnar, Lashley, and Lana

Like the soap operas people love to watch on their TVs on a weekly basis, WWE is a fictional presentation as well. The entire premise of WWE is based on engaging storylines that are developed over several weeks, culminating in matches that fans pay to watch at special events.

Throughout its existence, WWE has produced various iconic storylines, with the babyface coming on top, in the end, to send the fans home happy. But there have also been instances where a villain, dubbed as a heel, ended up winning the feud and put the babyface down when all was said and done. In the following slideshow, we will take a look at 5 instances where a villain ended up winning a WWE feud.

#5 Bobby Lashley vs Rusev

Lashley and Rusev

Back in September, Bobby Lashley made his return to WWE TV after a short hiatus. He interrupted the Universal title match between Seth Rollins and Rusev and introduced Lana. The two soon declared that they were in love with each other, much to Rusev's astonishment. For the next few months, Rusev and Lashley engaged in a heated and personal rivalry, with Lashley registering victory after victory over Rusev.

The Only win Rusev scored over Lashley came on January 12, 2020, at a New Year's Revolution Supershow. Liv Morgan's involvement didn't change matters much, and Rusev & Liv lost a Mixed Tag Team match to Lashley & Lana on an episode of WWE RAW. On the February 17, 2020 edition of RAW, Lashley and Angel Garza defeated Rusev and Humberto Carrillo, which turned out to be Rusev's final televised match. The Bulgarian Brute was among the WWE Superstars who were recently released by WWE as a part of budget cuts. Lashley won the feud with ease and is still married to Lana in the storyline.

