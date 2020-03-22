5 times a WWE Superstar was too sick to wrestle

It takes a lot for a WWE Superstar to be too sick to wrestle but it's happened!

We take a look at the Superstars who were forced to cancel matches due to illness

Roman Reigns in hospital

We're currently in one of the strangest times in modern history as the Coronavirus outbreak has ground the world to a halt with countries shutting pubs, clubs and theatres and people being told to isolate themselves in their homes.

This has had an extraordinary effect on the wrestling industry with WWE's big WrestleMania weekend and the accompanying independent wrestling shows that take place alongside it being all but cancelled.

But not even the Coronavirus could stop some of the world's biggest wrestling companies like AEW and WWE from putting on a show and WWE even found a way to keep their biggest show of the year running, holding it in multiple locations behind closed doors.

The Coronavirus may not have been enough to stop most of WWE from continuing to entertain us with their wrestlers still putting on shows, but there have actually been many instances of WWE Superstars being forced to take time away from the ring due to illness.

#5. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns was scheduled to take on Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman in a huge Triple Threat match at Saudi Arabia show Crown Jewel for the WWE Universal Title. However that match would get changed to a singles match between 'The Monster Among Men' and 'The Beast Incarnate' due to a shocking announcement.

It was an otherwise normal episode of Monday Night RAW, but the moment Roman Reigns made his way to the ring and introduced himself as Joe Anoa'i, that the live crowd and people watching knew something was wrong.

What followed was extraordinary television and one of modern wrestling's more heartbreaking moments as Reigns announced that his leukaemia had returned and that he would be taking an indefinite time away from the ring whilst he fought the disease.

