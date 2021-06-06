5 times Braun Strowman lost when he should've won

A couple of days ago, WWE announced the release of Braun Strowman, one of the most athletic heavyweights of all time. The Monster Among Men last competed in the thrilling Triple Threat Match for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.

Many fans were taken aback by the sudden turn of events. Reports show that Braun Strowman had a lucrative contract and Vince McMahon didn't feel comfortable paying the monster that much money.

The Monster Among Men thanked his fans for their support during his incredible journey as a WWE Superstar.

What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 2, 2021

Nonetheless, Strowman had a remarkable first run with WWE. From flipping over an ambulance to imploding a ring, he entertained fans with memorable moments.

In certain instances, Braun Strowman didn't win big matches that he should've won. This list explores five such battles.

#5 Baron Corbin defeats Braun Strowman (Elimination Chamber 2019)

Baron Corbin defeated Braun Strowman at Elimination Chamber 2019

After Roman Reigns relinquished his Universal Championship in October 2019 due to leukemia, Braun Strowman became the face of the brand and his greatest rival was Baron Corbin. On paper, a program between The Lone Wolf and The Monster Among Men should've been intriguing, but it went on far too long.

Strowman suffered a real-life elbow injury in late November; he was written off television with brutal assaults from Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley. The former United States Champion received his comeuppance at TLC as Apollo Crews, Finn Balor and Chad Gable helped the injured Strowman achieve a decisive victory.

That should've been the end of their tedious program. But two weeks before Royal Rumble 2019, Corbin agitated Strowman and sent the latter on a rampage. Consequently, Vince McMahon stripped Strowman of his Universal Championship opportunity.

At the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Strowman should have squashed Corbin in a No Disqualification Match. Instead, Lashley and McIntyre interfered for 'The Lone Wolf.' The trio executed a Triple Powerbomb, and Corbin pinned the weakened monster.

Corbin's glory didn't last for long, as Strowman avenged the loss with a definitive victory in a Tables match the next night.

The loss at the Elimination Chamber didn't do Braun Strowman much harm, but it was completely unnecessary. This was a classic example of the problems created by WWE's 50/50 booking. Fans knew that The Monster Among Men was always going to win the feud, but WWE dragged the program to the point that most fans didn't care.

