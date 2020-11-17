5 Times Brock Lesnar was allowed to do whatever he wanted in WWE

'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar has had quite a lucrative career in the combat sports world. His huge popularity and drawing power allowed him to remain at the top position and enjoy a lengthy reign as champion despite his status as a part-time wrestler.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon relied on Brock Lesnar to sell major events and to bring more eyes on an episode of SmackDown or RAW. McMahon also let Brock Lesnar get away with a lot of questionable acts that would've gotten almost any other Superstar immediately released from the company.

WWE has a long list of rules and regulations that every talent needs to follow, but a lot of those rules did not apply to Brock Lesnar. The Beast is a huge box office attraction, and as such, WWE had to break some of its own regulations in order to make things comfortable for Lesnar.

Here are five times Brock Lesnar was allowed to do whatever he wanted to do in WWE.

#5 Brock Lesnar demanded his own main roster call-up

The Beast demanded to be called up when he was still a rookie

Brock Lesnar was conquering his opponents even before he made the jump to sports entertainment. His successful amateur wrestling career didn't go unnoticed, as WWE was very interested in signing the young athlete. WWE's initial plans for Brock Lesnar was for him and his roommate Shelton Benjamin to train in Ohio Valley Wrestling for two or three years and then move up to the main roster.

After the two wrestlers made early progress, Brock Lesnar grew frustrated and wanted to leave OVW. Lesnar told former WWE talent scout and recruiter Gerald Brisco that he wanted to be on the main roster in two months. WWE responded by granting The Beast's wish.

Brock Lesnar made his main roster debut shortly after that on the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 18 and less than six months later he was given a run with the WWE Championship. Even today with NXT, it's unheard of for a developmental talent to demand their own main roster call-up. Brock Lesnar did it, and he got what he asked for.