5 Times Brock Lesnar defeated WWE opponents within one minute

Although Brock Lesnar regularly competed in matches lasting over 20 minutes when he returned to WWE in 2012, he has developed a reputation for himself in recent years as somebody whose matches do not last very long.

In 2017, for example, Brock Lesnar’s match with AJ Styles at Survivor Series lasted 15 minutes and the SummerSlam Fatal 4-Way main event went on for 20 minutes, but he also participated in shorter matches that year against Goldberg (4 minutes and 45 seconds) and Samoa Joe (6 minutes and 25 seconds).

It was a similar story in 2018 and 2019, with the duration of Brock Lesnar’s matches often being very unpredictable. Of course, given that he is arguably the most dominant Superstar in WWE history, “The Beast” is usually the one that comes out on top, regardless of how long the match lasts.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five times that Brock Lesnar defeated his WWE opponents within one minute.

#5 Brock Lesnar defeated Shannon Moore in 45 seconds

Brock Lesnar hits an F-5 to end all F-5's on Shannon Moore. pic.twitter.com/RDbalEO2Uo — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) July 14, 2017

Brock Lesnar picked up quick victories over Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, and Shawn Stasiak during his first few weeks on WWE’s main roster in April 2002, but his first televised victory in under 60 seconds had to wait until he faced Shannon Moore in December of that year.

In the months leading up to the short SmackDown match, Brock Lesnar had won the Undisputed Championship from The Rock at SummerSlam, making him the youngest World Champion in WWE history at the time, while he lost the WWE Championship to The Big Show at Survivor Series.

After Kurt Angle’s WWE Championship win over The Big Show at the following month’s Armageddon pay-per-view, WWE began planting the seeds for the WrestleMania 19 match between Brock Lesnar and Angle.

On the December 19, 2002, episode of SmackDown, Brock Lesnar sent a message to Angle by squashing Matt Hardy’s ally, Shannon Moore, in just 45 seconds.

In storyline, Hardy was originally scheduled to face Brock Lesnar but he pulled out of the match due to an eye injury. Moore took his place and got off to a surprisingly good start by hitting “The Next Big Thing” with a dropkick, but Lesnar responded with a suplex over the top rope and an F-5 to seal the victory.